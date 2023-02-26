The Northeastern Huskies (15-11) will try to build on a five-game winning run when hosting the Hampton Lady Pirates (10-15) on Sunday, February 26, 2023 at Cabot Center. This contest is at 2:00 PM ET.

Hampton Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Cabot Center in Boston, Massachusetts

Cabot Center in Boston, Massachusetts TV: NESN

Hampton vs. Northeastern Scoring Comparison

The Lady Pirates score just 1.1 fewer points per game (61.2) than the Huskies give up (62.3).

Hampton has a 10-2 record when allowing fewer than 64.2 points.

Hampton has put together a 7-6 record in games it scores more than 62.3 points.

The Huskies record only 1.4 more points per game (64.2) than the Lady Pirates give up (62.8).

When Northeastern scores more than 62.8 points, it is 14-3.

Northeastern is 8-4 when it allows fewer than 61.2 points.

The Huskies shoot 20.4% from the field, 31.1% lower than the Lady Pirates concede defensively.

The Lady Pirates shoot 22.6% from the field, 28.9% lower than the Huskies concede.

