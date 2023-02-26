Hampton vs. Northeastern Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 26
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 8:50 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday's game between the Northeastern Huskies (15-11) and the Hampton Lady Pirates (10-15) at Cabot Center has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 67-57 and heavily favors Northeastern to take home the win. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 26.
The Lady Pirates lost their most recent game 70-63 against Stony Brook on Friday.
Hampton vs. Northeastern Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Cabot Center in Boston, Massachusetts
Hampton vs. Northeastern Score Prediction
- Prediction: Northeastern 67, Hampton 57
Hampton Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Pirates captured their best win of the season on February 19, when they took down the Towson Tigers, who rank No. 140 in our computer rankings, 72-61.
Hampton 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-53 on the road over N.C. A&T (No. 222) on February 9
- 56-50 at home over Charleston (SC) (No. 276) on January 6
- 57-54 on the road over Elon (No. 285) on January 1
- 74-55 on the road over Hofstra (No. 307) on January 29
- 63-53 on the road over UNC Wilmington (No. 327) on February 17
Hampton Performance Insights
- The Lady Pirates put up 61.2 points per game (259th in college basketball) while allowing 62.8 per contest (135th in college basketball). They have a -39 scoring differential and have been outscored by 1.6 points per game.
- In 2022-23, Hampton has scored 60.1 points per game in CAA action, and 61.2 overall.
- In 2022-23 the Lady Pirates are scoring 5.9 more points per game at home (64.5) than on the road (58.6).
- At home, Hampton allows 57.4 points per game. On the road, it concedes 67.1.
- The Lady Pirates are averaging 65.2 points per game over their past 10 games, which is four more than their average for the season (61.2).
