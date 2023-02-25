Radford vs. Campbell Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Saturday's contest at John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center has the Campbell Lady Camels (15-13) going head-to-head against the Radford Highlanders (12-16) at 2:00 PM (on February 25). Our computer prediction projects a 60-56 victory for Campbell, who is a slight favorite based on our model.
The Highlanders took care of business in their most recent game 65-55 against High Point on Wednesday.
Radford vs. Campbell Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center in Buies Creek, North Carolina
Radford vs. Campbell Score Prediction
- Prediction: Campbell 60, Radford 56
Radford Schedule Analysis
- The Highlanders registered their signature win of the season on February 22, when they beat the High Point Panthers, who rank No. 234 in our computer rankings, 65-55.
- Radford has nine losses to Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 28th-most in the country.
Radford 2022-23 Best Wins
- 54-53 at home over Campbell (No. 277) on January 18
- 71-50 at home over Presbyterian (No. 320) on February 1
- 67-60 at home over UNC Wilmington (No. 330) on November 27
- 69-42 at home over UNC Asheville (No. 335) on December 29
- 73-57 on the road over Queens (NC) (No. 342) on December 15
Radford Performance Insights
- The Highlanders outscore opponents by 1.7 points per game (posting 62.7 points per game, 231st in college basketball, and allowing 61.0 per contest, 90th in college basketball) and have a +49 scoring differential.
- In conference play, Radford is averaging fewer points (61.8 per game) than it is overall (62.7) in 2022-23.
- In 2022-23 the Highlanders are scoring 10.4 more points per game at home (67.9) than on the road (57.5).
- At home, Radford concedes 55.6 points per game. On the road, it gives up 66.3.
- The Highlanders are putting up 61.0 points per contest over their last 10 games, which is 1.7 fewer points than their average for the season (62.7).
