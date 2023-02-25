Norfolk State vs. South Carolina State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's game features the Norfolk State Spartanettes (21-5) and the South Carolina State Lady Bulldogs (3-23) squaring off at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 67-45 victory for heavily favored Norfolk State according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 25.
The Spartanettes' last game on Monday ended in a 47-36 victory against Coppin State.
Norfolk State vs. South Carolina State Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center in Orangeburg, South Carolina
Norfolk State vs. South Carolina State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Norfolk State 67, South Carolina State 45
Norfolk State Schedule Analysis
- The Spartanettes' best win this season came in a 48-43 victory against the Marshall Thundering Herd on November 23.
- Norfolk State has 19 wins against Quadrant 4 opponents, the third-most in the country.
Norfolk State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 70-52 at home over William & Mary (No. 214) on December 21
- 70-55 over UT Martin (No. 222) on November 22
- 74-37 at home over Morgan State (No. 227) on February 18
- 65-56 at home over Hampton (No. 240) on December 1
- 64-37 at home over Howard (No. 245) on January 14
Norfolk State Performance Insights
- The Spartanettes' +308 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 11.9 points per game) is a result of putting up 61.3 points per game (257th in college basketball) while giving up 49.4 per outing (first in college basketball).
- Norfolk State scores fewer points in conference play (56.2 per game) than overall (61.3).
- At home, the Spartanettes average 69.3 points per game. On the road, they average 51.2.
- At home Norfolk State is allowing 45.2 points per game, 9.9 fewer points than it is on the road (55.1).
- The Spartanettes have fared worse offensively over their previous 10 games, scoring 57.5 points per contest, 3.8 fewer points their than season average of 61.3.
