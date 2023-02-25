Longwood vs. UNC Asheville Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 8:47 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Saturday's contest that pits the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (11-17) against the Longwood Lancers (8-20) at Kimmel Arena has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 65-62 in favor of UNC Asheville. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 25.
The Lancers enter this game on the heels of an 89-72 loss to Gardner-Webb on Wednesday.
Longwood vs. UNC Asheville Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Kimmel Arena in Asheville, North Carolina
Longwood vs. UNC Asheville Score Prediction
- Prediction: UNC Asheville 65, Longwood 62
Longwood Schedule Analysis
- The Lancers picked up their signature win of the season on February 4, when they beat the Campbell Lady Camels, who rank No. 277 in our computer rankings, 65-61.
- When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Longwood is 8-9 (.471%) -- tied for the 28th-most losses.
Longwood 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-65 at home over Ohio (No. 289) on November 10
- 65-63 on the road over Radford (No. 293) on February 18
- 68-60 at home over Radford (No. 293) on January 25
- 70-68 at home over Presbyterian (No. 320) on January 21
- 75-65 at home over UNC Asheville (No. 335) on January 11
Longwood Performance Insights
- The Lancers are being outscored by 14.0 points per game, with a -394 scoring differential overall. They put up 60.6 points per game (268th in college basketball), and give up 74.6 per contest (351st in college basketball).
- In Big South games, Longwood has averaged 4.6 more points (65.2) than overall (60.6) in 2022-23.
- At home, the Lancers average 66.1 points per game. Away, they score 55.1.
- At home, Longwood concedes 70.3 points per game. Away, it allows 79.
- While the Lancers are putting up 60.6 points per game in 2022-23, they have improved that mark in their previous 10 games, amassing 68.7 a contest.
