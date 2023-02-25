The New York Rangers (33-16-9), losers of three games in a row, travel to face the Washington Capitals (28-26-6) -- who've lost six straight -- on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET.

Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+
  • Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capitals vs. Rangers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
12/27/2022 Rangers Capitals 4-0 WAS

Capitals Stats & Trends

  • The Capitals have allowed 175 total goals this season (2.9 per game), 14th in the NHL.
  • With 177 goals (3.0 per game), the Capitals have the league's 18th-ranked offense.
  • In their past 10 games, the Capitals have gone 3-7-0 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
  • Defensively, the Capitals have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They have averaged 1.9 goals per game (19 total) over that span.

Capitals Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Alexander Ovechkin 55 32 22 54 36 23 42.9%
Evgeny Kuznetsov 59 9 36 45 43 35 47.8%
Dylan Strome 59 12 25 37 30 35 48.5%
Erik Gustafsson 59 7 28 35 42 25 -
Conor Sheary 60 12 18 30 24 31 51.4%

Rangers Stats & Trends

  • The Rangers have given up 158 total goals (2.7 per game), the eighth-fewest in NHL play.
  • The Rangers rank 11th in the league with 190 goals scored (3.3 per game).
  • Over the last 10 contests, the Rangers have claimed 80.0% of the possible points with a 7-2-1 record.
  • On the defensive side, the Rangers have given up 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They have put up 39 goals during that span.

Rangers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Artemi Panarin 58 18 47 65 69 24 22.2%
Mika Zibanejad 58 30 30 60 49 39 48.1%
Adam Fox 58 10 43 53 52 57 -
Vincent Trocheck 58 17 26 43 50 42 56.9%
Chris Kreider 55 24 16 40 28 23 43.8%

