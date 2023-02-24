The New York Knicks (33-27), on Friday, February 24, 2023 at Capital One Arena, will look to build on a three-game winning streak when visiting the Washington Wizards (28-30). This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-DC and MSG.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Wizards vs. Knicks matchup.

Wizards vs. Knicks Game Info

  • Date: Friday, February 24, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: NBCS-DC and MSG
  • Location: Washington D.C.
  • Venue: Capital One Arena

Wizards vs. Knicks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Wizards Moneyline Knicks Moneyline
DraftKings Wizards (-2.5) - -135 +115 Bet on this game with DraftKings
Tipico Wizards (-2.5) - -140 +120 Bet on this game with Tipico

Wizards vs. Knicks Betting Trends

  • The Wizards have a +17 scoring differential, putting up 113.6 points per game (18th in the league) and giving up 113.3 (14th in the NBA).
  • The Knicks are outscoring opponents by 2.3 points per game, with a +134 scoring differential overall. They put up 114.6 points per game (14th in NBA) and give up 112.3 per outing (ninth in league).
  • Washington is 29-27-2 ATS this season.
  • New York is 32-27-1 ATS this season.

Wizards and Knicks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Wizards +50000 +18000 +150
Knicks +20000 +5500 -400

