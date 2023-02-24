William & Mary vs. Elon Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 24
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 12:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday's game at Kaplan Arena has the William & Mary Tribe (14-11) squaring off against the Elon Phoenix (8-18) at 7:00 PM ET on February 24. Our computer prediction projects a 68-61 win for William & Mary, who are favored by our model.
In their last time out, the Tribe lost 66-59 to Towson on Friday.
William & Mary vs. Elon Game Info
- When: Friday, February 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Kaplan Arena in Williamsburg, Virginia
William & Mary vs. Elon Score Prediction
- Prediction: William & Mary 68, Elon 61
William & Mary Schedule Analysis
- The Tribe notched their best win of the season on January 15, when they took down the Drexel Dragons, who rank No. 117 in our computer rankings, 74-58.
- Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Tribe are 4-9 (.308%) -- tied for the 10th-most defeats.
William & Mary 2022-23 Best Wins
- 79-64 on the road over N.C. A&T (No. 217) on February 12
- 66-61 on the road over VCU (No. 239) on November 11
- 69-54 at home over Hampton (No. 240) on January 19
- 77-67 on the road over Hampton (No. 240) on February 3
- 73-68 at home over Monmouth (No. 254) on February 5
William & Mary Performance Insights
- The Tribe's -43 scoring differential (being outscored by 1.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 66.7 points per game (152nd in college basketball) while giving up 68.4 per contest (282nd in college basketball).
- With 69.4 points per game in CAA tilts, William & Mary is scoring 2.7 more points per game in conference games compared to its season average (66.7 PPG).
- The Tribe are scoring 69.1 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they are averaging 64.2 points per contest.
- William & Mary is ceding 67.6 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 1.7 fewer points than it is allowing when playing on the road (69.3).
- The Tribe have been scoring 72.9 points per contest in their last 10 appearances, an average that's a little higher than the 66.7 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
