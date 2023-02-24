The Charlotte Hornets (17-43) will try to end a seven-game road losing streak when they square off against the Minnesota Timberwolves (31-30) on February 24, 2023 at Target Center.

Hornets vs. Timberwolves Game Info

When: Friday, February 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, February 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: NBA League Pass

Hornets Stats Insights

Charlotte is 12-12 when it shoots higher than 47% from the field.

The Hornets are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at 25th.

The Hornets average just 3.3 fewer points per game (112.5) than the Timberwolves give up (115.8).

Charlotte is 13-8 when it scores more than 115.8 points.

Hornets Home & Away Comparison

At home the Hornets are not as good offensively, averaging 111.8 points per game, compared to 113.1 away. But they are better defensively, conceding 117.1 points per game at home, compared to 120.4 away.

The Hornets average 0.8 more assists per game at home (25.7) than on the road (24.9).

Hornets Injuries