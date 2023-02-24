Terry Rozier Injury Status - Hornets vs. Timberwolves Injury Report February 24
Check out the injury report for the Charlotte Hornets (17-43), which currently includes three players listed (including Terry Rozier), as the Hornets prepare for their matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves (31-30) at Target Center on Friday, February 24 at 8:00 PM ET.
The Hornets' most recent game on Wednesday ended in a 120-110 victory against the Spurs. In the Hornets' win, LaMelo Ball led the team with 28 points (adding 12 rebounds and 10 assists).
Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Kelly Oubre Jr.
|SF
|Questionable
|Hand
|20.2
|5.1
|1.2
|Terry Rozier
|PG
|Questionable
|Hand
|21.8
|4.3
|4.9
|Cody Martin
|SF
|Out
|Knee
|5.0
|3.4
|1.6
Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today
Timberwolves Injuries: Karl-Anthony Towns: Out (Calf), Taurean Prince: Questionable (Personal)
Hornets vs. Timberwolves Game Info
- When: Friday, February 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: BSSE and BSN
Hornets Season Insights
- The Hornets score an average of 112.5 points per game, only 3.3 fewer points than the 115.8 the Timberwolves give up.
- When it scores more than 115.8 points, Charlotte is 13-8.
- While the Hornets are posting 112.5 points per game in 2022-23, they have improved that mark in their previous 10 games, amassing 114.9 a contest.
- Charlotte connects on 10.8 three-pointers per game (22nd in the league), 2.2 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 32.5% from deep (30th in NBA) and its opponents are shooting 36.8%.
- The Hornets rank 20th in the NBA with 111.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and 26th defensively with 115.2 points conceded per 100 possessions.
Hornets vs. Timberwolves Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Timberwolves
|-6.5
|241.5
