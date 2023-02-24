Friday's contest at Island Federal Credit Union Arena has the Stony Brook Seawolves (16-9) going head to head against the Hampton Lady Pirates (10-14) at 6:30 PM ET (on February 24). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 70-59 victory as our model heavily favors Stony Brook.

The Lady Pirates are coming off of a 72-61 victory over Towson in their last game on Sunday.

Hampton vs. Stony Brook Game Info

When: Friday, February 24, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Friday, February 24, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, New York

Hampton vs. Stony Brook Score Prediction

Prediction: Stony Brook 70, Hampton 59

Hampton Schedule Analysis

The Lady Pirates took down the No. 144-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Towson Tigers, 72-61, on February 19, which goes down as their best victory of the season.

Hampton 2022-23 Best Wins

66-53 on the road over N.C. A&T (No. 217) on February 9

56-50 at home over Charleston (SC) (No. 266) on January 6

57-54 on the road over Elon (No. 282) on January 1

74-55 on the road over Hofstra (No. 302) on January 29

38-34 at home over UNC Wilmington (No. 335) on January 15

Hampton Performance Insights