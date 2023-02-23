The North Carolina Tar Heels (19-8) will be trying to extend a seven-game home winning run when squaring off against the Virginia Tech Hokies (22-4) on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at Carmichael Arena. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

Virginia Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina Scoring Comparison

  • The Hokies put up an average of 73.9 points per game, 13.2 more points than the 60.7 the Tar Heels allow to opponents.
  • Virginia Tech has a 20-3 record when giving up fewer than 71.6 points.
  • Virginia Tech is 21-1 when it scores more than 60.7 points.
  • The Tar Heels score 13.4 more points per game (71.6) than the Hokies allow (58.2).
  • North Carolina has an 18-6 record when scoring more than 58.2 points.
  • North Carolina has an 18-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 73.9 points.
  • This season the Tar Heels are shooting 42.3% from the field, 3.3% higher than the Hokies give up.
  • The Hokies' 45.4 shooting percentage from the field is 9.1 higher than the Tar Heels have conceded.

Virginia Tech Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/12/2023 Florida State W 84-70 Cassell Coliseum
2/16/2023 Duke W 61-45 Cassell Coliseum
2/19/2023 NC State W 75-62 Cassell Coliseum
2/23/2023 @ North Carolina - Carmichael Arena
2/26/2023 @ Georgia Tech - Hank McCamish Pavilion

