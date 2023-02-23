Thursday's contest that pits the Clemson Lady Tigers (14-14) versus the Virginia Cavaliers (15-12) at Littlejohn Coliseum should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 66-64 in favor of Clemson. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 23.

The Cavaliers dropped their last matchup 56-52 against Duke on Sunday.

Virginia vs. Clemson Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina

Virginia vs. Clemson Score Prediction

Prediction: Clemson 66, Virginia 64

Virginia Schedule Analysis

When the Cavaliers beat the NC State Wolfpack, the No. 27 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 71-59 on February 12, it was their season's signature win.

The Cavaliers have tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 1 losses in the country (10).

Against Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), the Lady Tigers are 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 65th-most victories.

Virginia 2022-23 Best Wins

72-52 at home over Wake Forest (No. 82) on November 13

69-63 at home over Georgia Tech (No. 84) on December 29

72-50 at home over East Carolina (No. 91) on November 27

66-50 at home over Boston College (No. 101) on January 15

89-68 on the road over Penn State (No. 102) on November 30

Virginia Performance Insights