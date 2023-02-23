Liberty vs. Bellarmine Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 23
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 12:47 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's game features the Liberty Lady Flames (19-7) and the Bellarmine Knights (8-20) squaring off at Liberty Arena in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 74-55 win for heavily favored Liberty according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 23.
In their most recent matchup on Saturday, the Lady Flames claimed a 77-60 win over Queens (NC).
Liberty vs. Bellarmine Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, Virginia
Liberty vs. Bellarmine Score Prediction
- Prediction: Liberty 74, Bellarmine 55
Liberty Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season on January 21, the Lady Flames beat the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles, a top 50 team (No. 43) in our computer rankings, by a score of 88-78.
- Liberty has tied for the 42nd-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (11).
Liberty 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-54 on the road over Washington (No. 70) on December 18
- 71-66 on the road over Austin Peay (No. 155) on January 26
- 65-56 on the road over Lipscomb (No. 173) on January 28
- 72-62 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 182) on February 2
- 65-57 at home over Kennesaw State (No. 220) on February 4
Liberty Performance Insights
- The Lady Flames' +171 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 67.7 points per game (136th in college basketball) while giving up 61.1 per outing (92nd in college basketball).
- Liberty is putting up 69.6 points per game this year in conference games, which is 1.9 more points per game than its season average (67.7).
- The Lady Flames are averaging 72.3 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 9.4 more points than they're averaging in away games (62.9).
- Liberty surrenders 57.5 points per game at home this year, compared to 60.8 away from home.
- The Lady Flames have been putting up 72.3 points per contest in their last 10 appearances, an average that's a little higher than the 67.7 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
