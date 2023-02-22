VCU vs. Richmond Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 22
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 12:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's game at Stuart C. Siegel Center has the Richmond Spiders (16-9) matching up with the VCU Rams (7-19) at 6:00 PM ET on February 22. Our computer prediction projects a 70-60 victory for Richmond.
The Rams enter this game following a 68-62 loss to Saint Bonaventure on Saturday.
VCU vs. Richmond Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Morgantown, West Virginia
VCU vs. Richmond Score Prediction
- Prediction: Richmond 70, VCU 60
VCU Schedule Analysis
- On November 24 against the Seton Hall Pirates, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 63) in our computer rankings, the Rams claimed their best win of the season, a 62-61 victory at a neutral site.
- When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, VCU is 2-4 (.333%) -- tied for the 43rd-most losses.
- The Rams have tied for the 30th-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the country (seven).
VCU 2022-23 Best Wins
- 54-51 on the road over Richmond (No. 94) on January 11
- 53-38 at home over La Salle (No. 143) on February 1
- 75-67 over Wisconsin (No. 150) on November 26
- 55-45 at home over George Mason (No. 206) on January 14
- 60-50 at home over Loyola Chicago (No. 289) on January 29
VCU Performance Insights
- The Rams have been outscored by 5.4 points per game (scoring 57.7 points per game to rank 313th in college basketball while allowing 63.1 per contest to rank 147th in college basketball) and have a -141 scoring differential overall.
- VCU's points-per-game average in A-10 tilts (57.7 per game) matches its season average.
- The Rams are putting up 59.7 points per game at home. In away games, they are averaging 53.9 points per contest.
- VCU is giving up 61.1 points per game this season at home, which is 3.6 fewer points than it is allowing on the road (64.7).
- On offense, the Rams have had a tough time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 55.7 points per contest over that stretch compared to the 57.7 they've racked up over the course of this year.
