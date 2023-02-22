Radford vs. High Point Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 22
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 12:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's contest between the High Point Panthers (14-12) and Radford Highlanders (11-16) squaring off at Dedmon Center has a projected final score of 65-62 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Panthers, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on February 22.
The Highlanders are coming off of a 65-63 loss to Longwood in their most recent game on Saturday.
Radford vs. High Point Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Dedmon Center in Radford, Virginia
Radford vs. High Point Score Prediction
- Prediction: High Point 65, Radford 62
Radford Schedule Analysis
- Against the Campbell Lady Camels on January 18, the Highlanders registered their signature win of the season, a 54-53 home victory.
- Radford has tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the nation (nine).
Radford 2022-23 Best Wins
- 71-50 at home over Presbyterian (No. 318) on February 1
- 67-60 at home over UNC Wilmington (No. 331) on November 27
- 69-42 at home over UNC Asheville (No. 340) on December 29
- 73-57 on the road over Queens (NC) (No. 343) on December 15
- 59-39 at home over South Carolina Upstate (No. 351) on January 28
Radford Performance Insights
- The Highlanders have a +39 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.4 points per game. They're putting up 62.6 points per game to rank 236th in college basketball and are allowing 61.2 per contest to rank 97th in college basketball.
- With 61.6 points per game in Big South contests, Radford is posting 1 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (62.6 PPG).
- The Highlanders are posting 68.2 points per game at home. In road games, they are averaging 57.5 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, Radford is surrendering 55.7 points per game in home games. In away games, it is allowing 66.3.
- The Highlanders have been scoring 59.9 points per contest in their last 10 appearances, an average that's slightly lower than the 62.6 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
