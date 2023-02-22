Wednesday's contest between the High Point Panthers (14-12) and Radford Highlanders (11-16) squaring off at Dedmon Center has a projected final score of 65-62 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Panthers, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on February 22.

The Highlanders are coming off of a 65-63 loss to Longwood in their most recent game on Saturday.

Radford vs. High Point Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Dedmon Center in Radford, Virginia

Radford vs. High Point Score Prediction

Prediction: High Point 65, Radford 62

Radford Schedule Analysis

Against the Campbell Lady Camels on January 18, the Highlanders registered their signature win of the season, a 54-53 home victory.

Radford has tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the nation (nine).

Radford 2022-23 Best Wins

71-50 at home over Presbyterian (No. 318) on February 1

67-60 at home over UNC Wilmington (No. 331) on November 27

69-42 at home over UNC Asheville (No. 340) on December 29

73-57 on the road over Queens (NC) (No. 343) on December 15

59-39 at home over South Carolina Upstate (No. 351) on January 28

Radford Performance Insights