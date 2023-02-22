Wednesday's contest that pits the Marshall Thundering Herd (15-12) against the Old Dominion Lady Monarchs (19-10) at Cam Henderson Center should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 63-62 in favor of Marshall. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on February 22.

The Lady Monarchs' most recent outing was a 73-68 loss to JMU on Saturday.

Old Dominion vs. Marshall Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Cam Henderson Center in Huntington, West Virginia

Old Dominion vs. Marshall Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Marshall 63, Old Dominion 62

Old Dominion Schedule Analysis

  • The Lady Monarchs registered their signature win of the season on November 30, when they defeated the Temple Owls, who rank No. 129 in our computer rankings, 77-65.
  • According to the RPI, the Thundering Herd have eight losses against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 16th-most in the nation.
  • Old Dominion has 14 wins versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 13th-most in the country.

Old Dominion 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 65-44 at home over Norfolk State (No. 158) on December 11
  • 65-55 on the road over Southern Miss (No. 166) on February 2
  • 84-82 on the road over Georgia Southern (No. 171) on January 12
  • 67-50 at home over Georgia Southern (No. 171) on February 9
  • 63-56 at home over Marshall (No. 196) on January 14

Old Dominion Performance Insights

  • The Lady Monarchs are outscoring opponents by 4.2 points per game, with a +121 scoring differential overall. They put up 65.4 points per game (173rd in college basketball) and give up 61.2 per contest (97th in college basketball).
  • Old Dominion has averaged 1.4 more points in Sun Belt games (66.8) than overall (65.4).
  • In 2022-23 the Lady Monarchs are averaging 2.5 more points per game at home (67.5) than on the road (65.0).
  • Old Dominion concedes 55.3 points per game at home, and 65.8 on the road.
  • The Lady Monarchs are tallying 66.6 points per contest in their previous 10 games, compared to their season average of 65.4.

