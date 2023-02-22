Wednesday's contest that pits the Marshall Thundering Herd (15-12) against the Old Dominion Lady Monarchs (19-10) at Cam Henderson Center should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 63-62 in favor of Marshall. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on February 22.

The Lady Monarchs' most recent outing was a 73-68 loss to JMU on Saturday.

Old Dominion vs. Marshall Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Cam Henderson Center in Huntington, West Virginia

Old Dominion vs. Marshall Score Prediction

Prediction: Marshall 63, Old Dominion 62

Old Dominion Schedule Analysis

The Lady Monarchs registered their signature win of the season on November 30, when they defeated the Temple Owls, who rank No. 129 in our computer rankings, 77-65.

According to the RPI, the Thundering Herd have eight losses against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 16th-most in the nation.

Old Dominion has 14 wins versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 13th-most in the country.

Old Dominion 2022-23 Best Wins

65-44 at home over Norfolk State (No. 158) on December 11

65-55 on the road over Southern Miss (No. 166) on February 2

84-82 on the road over Georgia Southern (No. 171) on January 12

67-50 at home over Georgia Southern (No. 171) on February 9

63-56 at home over Marshall (No. 196) on January 14

Old Dominion Performance Insights