Wednesday's contest at Willett Hall has the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (24-4) going head to head against the Longwood Lancers (8-19) at 7:00 PM ET (on February 22). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 77-61 victory for heavily favored Gardner-Webb.

In their last game on Saturday, the Lancers secured a 65-63 victory against Radford.

Longwood vs. Gardner-Webb Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Willett Hall in Farmville, Virginia

Longwood vs. Gardner-Webb Score Prediction

Prediction: Gardner-Webb 77, Longwood 61

Longwood Schedule Analysis

The Lancers' signature win this season came in a 65-61 victory against the Campbell Lady Camels on February 4.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Longwood is 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the 43rd-most defeats.

Longwood has nine losses versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 27th-most in the country.

Longwood 2022-23 Best Wins

66-65 at home over Ohio (No. 284) on November 10

65-63 on the road over Radford (No. 295) on February 18

68-60 at home over Radford (No. 295) on January 25

70-68 at home over Presbyterian (No. 318) on January 21

75-65 at home over UNC Asheville (No. 340) on January 11

Longwood Performance Insights