George Mason vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 22
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 12:40 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday's contest at EagleBank Arena has the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (18-8) taking on the George Mason Patriots (14-14) at 7:00 PM ET on February 22. Our computer prediction projects a 67-59 victory for Saint Joseph's (PA).
The Patriots came out on top in their most recent game 74-63 against Fordham on Sunday.
George Mason vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia
George Mason vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Score Prediction
- Prediction: Saint Joseph's (PA) 67, George Mason 59
George Mason Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season, which took place on December 1, the Patriots took down the East Carolina Lady Pirates (No. 91 in our computer rankings) by a score of 54-41.
- George Mason has five losses to Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 24th-most in the nation.
George Mason 2022-23 Best Wins
- 74-63 on the road over Fordham (No. 99) on February 19
- 61-45 at home over Duquesne (No. 137) on January 8
- 67-57 at home over George Washington (No. 157) on January 16
- 62-58 at home over Davidson (No. 175) on January 28
- 72-64 on the road over Florida International (No. 209) on December 19
George Mason Performance Insights
- The Patriots have a -39 scoring differential, falling short by 1.4 points per game. They're putting up 60.6 points per game to rank 269th in college basketball and are allowing 62.0 per outing to rank 117th in college basketball.
- On offense, George Mason is tallying 59.6 points per game this year in conference tilts. To compare, its overall average (60.6 points per game) is 1 PPG higher.
- The Patriots are putting up 62.6 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they are averaging 57.5 points per contest.
- Defensively, George Mason has been better at home this season, giving up 57.8 points per game, compared to 61.3 in away games.
- The Patriots have been scoring 61.1 points per contest in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's a little higher than the 60.6 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.
