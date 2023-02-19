The Duke Blue Devils' (22-4) ACC schedule includes Sunday's game against the Virginia Cavaliers (15-11) at John Paul Jones Arena. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

Virginia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia

Virginia vs. Duke Scoring Comparison

The Blue Devils score an average of 65.5 points per game, only 3.6 more points than the 61.9 the Cavaliers give up to opponents.

When Duke allows fewer than 69.6 points, it is 22-2.

When it scores more than 61.9 points, Duke is 15-0.

The 69.6 points per game the Cavaliers record are 18.9 more points than the Blue Devils give up (50.7).

Virginia is 15-11 when scoring more than 50.7 points.

Virginia is 13-2 when it allows fewer than 65.5 points.

This season the Cavaliers are shooting 37.7% from the field, only 0.2% higher than Blue Devils concede.

The Blue Devils' 39 shooting percentage is 4.4 lower than the Cavaliers have conceded.

