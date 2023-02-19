The Duke Blue Devils' (22-4) ACC schedule includes Sunday's game against the Virginia Cavaliers (15-11) at John Paul Jones Arena. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

Virginia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Virginia vs. Duke Scoring Comparison

  • The Blue Devils score an average of 65.5 points per game, only 3.6 more points than the 61.9 the Cavaliers give up to opponents.
  • When Duke allows fewer than 69.6 points, it is 22-2.
  • When it scores more than 61.9 points, Duke is 15-0.
  • The 69.6 points per game the Cavaliers record are 18.9 more points than the Blue Devils give up (50.7).
  • Virginia is 15-11 when scoring more than 50.7 points.
  • Virginia is 13-2 when it allows fewer than 65.5 points.
  • This season the Cavaliers are shooting 37.7% from the field, only 0.2% higher than Blue Devils concede.
  • The Blue Devils' 39 shooting percentage is 4.4 lower than the Cavaliers have conceded.

Virginia Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/5/2023 @ Pittsburgh L 60-51 Petersen Events Center
2/9/2023 Louisville L 63-53 John Paul Jones Arena
2/12/2023 NC State W 71-59 John Paul Jones Arena
2/19/2023 Duke - John Paul Jones Arena
2/23/2023 @ Clemson - Littlejohn Coliseum
2/26/2023 @ Miami (FL) - Watsco Center

