Virginia vs. Duke Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 19
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Sunday's contest at John Paul Jones Arena has the Duke Blue Devils (22-4) squaring off against the Virginia Cavaliers (15-11) at 2:00 PM ET on February 19. Our computer prediction projects a 66-58 win for Duke.
In their last matchup on Sunday, the Cavaliers claimed a 71-59 win against NC State.
Virginia vs. Duke Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra
Virginia vs. Duke Score Prediction
- Prediction: Duke 66, Virginia 58
Virginia Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season on February 12, the Cavaliers beat the NC State Wolfpack, a top 50 team (No. 24) in our computer rankings, by a score of 71-59.
- The Cavaliers have tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country (nine).
- The Cavaliers have tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation (seven).
Virginia 2022-23 Best Wins
- 72-52 at home over Wake Forest (No. 82) on November 13
- 69-63 at home over Georgia Tech (No. 85) on December 29
- 72-50 at home over East Carolina (No. 91) on November 27
- 89-68 on the road over Penn State (No. 96) on November 30
- 66-50 at home over Boston College (No. 100) on January 15
Virginia Performance Insights
- The Cavaliers outscore opponents by 7.7 points per game (scoring 69.6 points per game to rank 97th in college basketball while allowing 61.9 per contest to rank 112th in college basketball) and have a +200 scoring differential overall.
- Virginia is tallying 62.7 points per game this year in conference contests, which is 6.9 fewer points per game than its season average (69.6).
- The Cavaliers are posting 71.5 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they are averaging 67.0 points per contest.
- When playing at home, Virginia is giving up 14.7 fewer points per game (55.7) than when playing on the road (70.4).
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Cavaliers have had a tough time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 61.6 points per contest over that stretch compared to the 69.6 they've racked up over the course of this year.
