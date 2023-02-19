The Fordham Rams (16-10) face the George Mason Patriots (13-14) on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET in A-10 action.

George Mason Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Rose Hill Gymnasium in Bronx, New York

Rose Hill Gymnasium in Bronx, New York TV: SportsNet NY

George Mason vs. Fordham Scoring Comparison

The Patriots average just 4.1 fewer points per game (60.1) than the Rams allow their opponents to score (64.2).

George Mason has a 13-8 record when allowing fewer than 72.8 points.

When it scores more than 64.2 points, George Mason is 8-2.

The Rams score 10.8 more points per game (72.8) than the Patriots give up (62).

Fordham has a 14-6 record when scoring more than 62 points.

Fordham is 9-0 when it gives up fewer than 60.1 points.

This year the Rams are shooting 41.5% from the field, 3.4% lower than the Patriots concede.

The Patriots shoot 36.1% from the field, 10.7% lower than the Rams concede.

