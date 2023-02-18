Radford vs. Longwood Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 8:56 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest that pits the Radford Highlanders (11-15) against the Longwood Lancers (7-19) at Dedmon Center has a projected final score of 69-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Radford, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 18.
In their last matchup on Wednesday, the Highlanders suffered a 52-49 loss to UNC Asheville.
Radford vs. Longwood Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Dedmon Center in Radford, Virginia
Radford vs. Longwood Score Prediction
- Prediction: Radford 69, Longwood 60
Radford Schedule Analysis
- The Highlanders defeated the Campbell Lady Camels in a 54-53 win on January 18. It was their best win of the season.
- Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Radford is 9-8 (.529%) -- tied for the 33rd-most defeats.
Radford 2022-23 Best Wins
- 71-50 at home over Presbyterian (No. 321) on February 1
- 67-60 at home over UNC Wilmington (No. 329) on November 27
- 69-42 at home over UNC Asheville (No. 338) on December 29
- 73-57 on the road over Queens (NC) (No. 344) on December 15
- 59-39 at home over South Carolina Upstate (No. 350) on January 28
Radford Performance Insights
- The Highlanders are outscoring opponents by 1.6 points per game with a +41 scoring differential overall. They put up 62.6 points per game (233rd in college basketball) and allow 61 per contest (89th in college basketball).
- Radford's offense has been worse in Big South contests this season, posting 61.5 points per contest, compared to its season average of 62.6 PPG.
- The Highlanders score 68.6 points per game in home games, compared to 57.5 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 11.1 points per contest.
- Radford cedes 54.9 points per game at home this year, compared to 66.3 on the road.
- On offense, the Highlanders have struggled over their last 10 games, scoring 59.6 points per contest over that stretch compared to the 62.6 they've racked up over the course of this year.
