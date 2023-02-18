Saturday's game at Ted Constant Convocation Center has the James Madison Dukes (21-6) matching up with the Old Dominion Lady Monarchs (19-9) at 2:00 PM ET (on February 18). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 65-63 win for JMU, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Dukes' most recent outing on Thursday ended in a 58-54 victory over Texas State.

JMU vs. Old Dominion Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Ted Constant Convocation Center in Norfolk, Virginia

JMU vs. Old Dominion Score Prediction

Prediction: JMU 65, Old Dominion 63

JMU Schedule Analysis

On December 21 versus the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 84) in our computer rankings, the Dukes secured their signature win of the season, a 78-66 victory on the road.

JMU has tied for the 34th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (11).

JMU 2022-23 Best Wins

67-63 at home over Liberty (No. 102) on November 23

80-79 at home over Troy (No. 105) on January 21

65-59 at home over Louisiana (No. 157) on February 9

58-54 on the road over Texas State (No. 159) on February 16

68-54 at home over Old Dominion (No. 161) on December 31

JMU Performance Insights