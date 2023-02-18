The Carolina Hurricanes (36-10-8) host the Washington Capitals (28-23-6, losers of three in a row) at Carter-Finley Stadium. The game on Saturday, February 18 begins at 8:00 PM ET on ABC, SN360, and TVAS2.

Capitals vs. Hurricanes Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC, SN360, and TVAS2

ABC, SN360, and TVAS2 Where: Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, North Carolina

Favorite Underdog Total Hurricanes (-190) Capitals (+160) 5.5

Capitals Betting Insights

The Capitals have won 11, or 36.7%, of the 30 games they have played while the underdog this season.

This season Washington has been at least a +160 underdog on the moneyline four times, losing each of those contests.

The Capitals have a 38.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Washington has combined with its opponent to score over 5.5 goals in 28 of 57 games this season.

Capitals vs. Hurricanes Rankings

Hurricanes Total (Rank) Capitals Total (Rank) 181 (13th) Goals 173 (16th) 144 (5th) Goals Allowed 164 (14th) 36 (17th) Power Play Goals 36 (17th) 34 (13th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 28 (5th)

Capitals Advanced Stats

Three of Washington's past 10 games have gone over the total.

The Capitals total over the last 10 games is 0.6 goals greater than the 5.5 over/under listed for this matchup.

In their last 10 games, the Capitals and their opponents are averaging 6.3 goals, 1.9 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.

The Capitals have scored 173 goals this season (3.0 per game) to rank 16th in the NHL.

The Capitals' 164 total goals conceded (2.9 per game) rank 14th in the NHL.

They have a +9 goal differential, which ranks 15th in the league.

