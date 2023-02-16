How to Watch the Virginia Tech vs. Duke Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 16
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 2:14 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
A pair of hot squads hit the court when the Virginia Tech Hokies (20-4) host the Duke Blue Devils (22-3) on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The Hokies are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Blue Devils, victors in four in a row.
Virginia Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia
Virginia Tech vs. Duke Scoring Comparison
- The Blue Devils put up 7.8 more points per game (66.3) than the Hokies give up to opponents (58.5).
- Duke is 22-2 when allowing fewer than 74.4 points.
- When it scores more than 58.5 points, Duke is 17-0.
- The Hokies put up 74.4 points per game, 24.2 more points than the 50.2 the Blue Devils give up.
- Virginia Tech is 20-4 when scoring more than 50.2 points.
- Virginia Tech has a 17-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 66.3 points.
- This year the Hokies are shooting 45.2% from the field, 7.9% higher than the Blue Devils give up.
Virginia Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/2/2023
|Syracuse
|W 78-64
|Cassell Coliseum
|2/6/2023
|@ NC State
|W 73-61
|Reynolds Coliseum
|2/12/2023
|Florida State
|W 84-70
|Cassell Coliseum
|2/16/2023
|Duke
|-
|Cassell Coliseum
|2/19/2023
|NC State
|-
|Cassell Coliseum
|2/23/2023
|@ North Carolina
|-
|Carmichael Arena
