Thursday's contest at Cassell Coliseum has the Virginia Tech Hokies (20-4) matching up with the Duke Blue Devils (22-3) at 7:00 PM ET (on February 16). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 70-58 victory as our model heavily favors Virginia Tech.

The Hokies enter this matchup after an 84-70 win over Florida State on Sunday.

Virginia Tech vs. Duke Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia

Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

Virginia Tech vs. Duke Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia Tech 70, Duke 58

Virginia Tech Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Hokies beat the No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels, 68-65, on January 1.

The Hokies have seven wins over Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the sixth-most in Division 1.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Virginia Tech is 3-1 (.750%) -- tied for the 49th-most wins.

The Hokies have five wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 42nd-most in the country.

Virginia Tech 2022-23 Best Wins

73-61 on the road over NC State (No. 22/AP Poll)) on February 6

81-79 at home over Louisville (No. 5) on January 12

59-56 on the road over Tennessee (No. 14) on December 4

85-54 at home over Nebraska (No. 29) on December 1

82-74 over Kentucky (No. 34) on November 21

Virginia Tech Performance Insights