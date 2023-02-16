Old Dominion vs. Appalachian State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 16
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 12:43 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest features the Old Dominion Lady Monarchs (18-9) and the Appalachian State Mountaineers (9-16) facing off at Ted Constant Convocation Center in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 71-58 win for heavily favored Old Dominion according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:30 PM ET on February 16.
In their most recent matchup on Saturday, the Lady Monarchs secured a 60-54 win over Georgia State.
Old Dominion vs. Appalachian State Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Ted Constant Convocation Center in Norfolk, Virginia
Old Dominion vs. Appalachian State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Old Dominion 71, Appalachian State 58
Old Dominion Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season, which took place on December 8, the Lady Monarchs beat the VCU Rams (No. 95 in our computer rankings) by a score of 61-44.
- Against Quadrant 3 opponents, the Lady Monarchs are 6-3 (.667%) -- tied for the 18th-most victories.
- Against Quadrant 4 teams, Old Dominion is 11-2 (.846%) -- tied for the 16th-most victories.
Old Dominion 2022-23 Best Wins
- 77-65 at home over Temple (No. 105) on November 30
- 63-56 at home over Marshall (No. 165) on January 14
- 65-55 on the road over Southern Miss (No. 181) on February 2
- 67-50 at home over Georgia Southern (No. 191) on February 9
- 84-82 on the road over Georgia Southern (No. 191) on January 12
Old Dominion Performance Insights
- The Lady Monarchs are outscoring opponents by 4.5 points per game with a +120 scoring differential overall. They put up 65.1 points per game (184th in college basketball) and allow 60.6 per outing (83rd in college basketball).
- In conference action, Old Dominion averages more points per contest (66.4) than its overall average (65.1).
- At home, the Lady Monarchs are putting up 2.2 more points per game (67.2) than they are when playing on the road (65.0).
- Defensively, Old Dominion has played better in home games this season, allowing 53.2 points per game, compared to 65.8 in away games.
- The Lady Monarchs have seen an increase in scoring lately, racking up 67.4 points per game in their last 10 contests, 2.3 points more than the 65.1 they've scored this season.
