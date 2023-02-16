Kyle Kuzma could make a big impact for the Washington Wizards on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Kuzma, in his most recent action, had 33 points and nine rebounds in a 126-101 win over the Trail Blazers.

We're going to break down Kuzma's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Kyle Kuzma Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 21.5 20.4 Rebounds 7.5 7.6 8.5 Assists 3.5 4.0 4.3 PRA 33.5 33.1 33.2 PR 29.5 29.1 28.9 3PM 2.5 2.5 2.9



Kyle Kuzma Insights vs. the Timberwolves

Kuzma has taken 17.8 shots per game this season and made 8.1 per game, which account for 18.8% and 17.6%, respectively, of his team's total.

Kuzma is averaging 7.5 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 21.5% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Kuzma's opponents, the Timberwolves, have the NBA's fastest tempo with 103.9 possessions per game, while his Wizards rank 26th in possessions per game with 101.5.

On defense, the Timberwolves have conceded 115.8 points per game, which is 19th-best in the NBA.

The Timberwolves are the 24th-ranked team in the league, conceding 44.4 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Timberwolves are ranked 15th in the league, allowing 25.6 per game.

Allowing 12.8 made 3-pointers per contest, the Timberwolves are the 22nd-ranked team in the league.

Kyle Kuzma vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/28/2022 31 23 8 9 4 0 0

