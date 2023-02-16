Daniel Gafford and his Washington Wizards teammates will face the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his most recent time on the court, a 126-101 win over the Trail Blazers, Gafford totaled two points.

If you'd like to make predictions on Gafford's performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Daniel Gafford Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 8.4 10.6 Rebounds 6.5 5.3 7.0 Assists -- 0.9 2.0 PRA -- 14.6 19.6 PR 15.5 13.7 17.6



Looking to bet on one or more of Daniel Gafford's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Daniel Gafford Insights vs. the Timberwolves

Gafford is responsible for attempting 5.1% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 4.6 per game.

Gafford's Wizards average 101.5 possessions per game, which ranks 26th among NBA teams, while the Timberwolves are the league's fastest with 103.9 possessions per contest.

The Timberwolves concede 115.8 points per game, 19th-ranked in the league.

The Timberwolves are the 24th-ranked team in the league, allowing 44.4 rebounds per game.

The Timberwolves allow 25.6 assists per game, 15th-ranked in the NBA.

Daniel Gafford vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/28/2022 17 6 4 0 0 2 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Gafford or any of his Wizards teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.