Bradley Beal and his Washington Wizards teammates hit the court versus the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

In a 126-101 win over the Trail Blazers (his previous game) Beal posted 19 points and four assists.

We're going to look at Beal's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Bradley Beal Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 22.7 22.8 Rebounds 3.5 3.5 3.4 Assists 4.5 5.2 5.3 PRA 31.5 31.4 31.5 PR 26.5 26.2 26.2 3PM 1.5 1.7 2.2



Looking to bet on one or more of Bradley Beal's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Bradley Beal Insights vs. the Timberwolves

This season, he's put up 11.8% of the Wizards' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 16.6 per contest.

Beal is averaging 4.6 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 8.9% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Beal's Wizards average 101.5 possessions per game, which ranks 26th among NBA teams, while the Timberwolves are the league's fastest with 103.9 possessions per contest.

Conceding 115.8 points per game, the Timberwolves are the 19th-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

On the glass, the Timberwolves have conceded 44.4 rebounds per game, which puts them 24th in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Timberwolves are 15th in the league, giving up 25.6 per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Timberwolves are ranked 22nd in the NBA, giving up 12.8 makes per contest.

Bradley Beal vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/28/2022 34 22 1 5 1 0 2

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Beal or any of his Wizards teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.