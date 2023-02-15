Virginia vs. Louisville: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - February 15
The Louisville Cardinals (3-22, 1-13 ACC) will look to halt a three-game losing stretch when hosting the Virginia Cavaliers (19-4, 11-3 ACC) on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at KFC Yum! Center. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPNU.
You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Virginia vs. Louisville matchup in this article.
Virginia vs. Louisville Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky
- How to Watch on TV: ESPNU
Virginia vs. Louisville Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Virginia Moneyline
|Louisville Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Virginia (-17.5)
|128.5
|-2100
|+1000
Virginia vs. Louisville Betting Trends
- Virginia has covered nine times in 22 matchups with a spread this season.
- In the Cavaliers' 22 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 12 times.
- Louisville has compiled a 9-16-0 record against the spread this season.
- Cardinals games have gone over the point total 11 out of 25 times this season.
Virginia Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +2500
- Oddsmakers rate Virginia considerably higher (11th-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (17th-best).
- The Cavaliers have had the 72nd-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +4000 at the beginning of the season to +2500.
- Based on its moneyline odds, Virginia has a 3.8% chance of winning the national championship.
