Wednesday's game between the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (9-16) and Radford Highlanders (11-14) squaring off at Kimmel Arena has a projected final score of 66-61 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of UNC Asheville, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 6:30 PM ET on February 15.

The Highlanders enter this contest after an 84-52 victory over Charleston Southern on Saturday.

Radford vs. UNC Asheville Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Kimmel Arena in Asheville, North Carolina

Radford vs. UNC Asheville Score Prediction

  • Prediction: UNC Asheville 66, Radford 61

Radford Schedule Analysis

  • The Highlanders beat the Campbell Lady Camels in a 54-53 win on January 18. It was their best victory of the season.

Radford 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 59-39 at home over South Carolina Upstate (No. 222) on January 28
  • 71-50 at home over Presbyterian (No. 312) on February 1
  • 69-42 at home over UNC Asheville (No. 332) on December 29
  • 67-60 at home over UNC Wilmington (No. 336) on November 27
  • 74-45 at home over Winthrop (No. 352) on January 11

Radford Performance Insights

  • The Highlanders are outscoring opponents by 1.8 points per game, with a +44 scoring differential overall. They put up 63.2 points per game (217th in college basketball) and give up 61.4 per contest (99th in college basketball).
  • In 2022-23, Radford has averaged 62.4 points per game in Big South action, and 63.2 overall.
  • At home, the Highlanders score 68.6 points per game. Away, they average 58.2.
  • In 2022-23 Radford is allowing 12.5 fewer points per game at home (54.9) than away (67.4).
  • The Highlanders have performed worse offensively in their last 10 games, tallying 62.1 points per contest, 1.1 fewer points their than season average of 63.2.

