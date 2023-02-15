George Mason vs. Loyola Chicago Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 15
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 12:43 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday's game between the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (6-19) and George Mason Patriots (12-14) matching up at Joseph J. Gentile Center has a projected final score of 66-53 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Loyola Chicago, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on February 15.
The Patriots head into this contest after a 78-57 loss to UMass on Sunday.
George Mason vs. Loyola Chicago Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois
George Mason vs. Loyola Chicago Score Prediction
- Prediction: Loyola Chicago 66, George Mason 53
George Mason Schedule Analysis
- The Patriots took down the No. 136-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Davidson Wildcats, 62-58, on January 28, which goes down as their best victory of the season.
- George Mason has tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country (five).
- According to the RPI, the Ramblers have six losses to Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 35th-most in the country.
- When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, George Mason is 10-1 (.909%) -- tied for the 28th-most victories.
George Mason 2022-23 Best Wins
- 71-59 at home over American (No. 169) on December 3
- 54-41 at home over East Carolina (No. 173) on December 1
- 61-45 at home over Duquesne (No. 180) on January 8
- 67-57 at home over George Washington (No. 207) on January 16
- 72-64 on the road over Florida International (No. 216) on December 19
George Mason Performance Insights
- The Patriots have a -67 scoring differential, falling short by 2.6 points per game. They're putting up 59.3 points per game, 285th in college basketball, and are allowing 61.9 per outing to rank 105th in college basketball.
- In conference action, George Mason is scoring fewer points (56.9 per game) than it is overall (59.3) in 2022-23.
- In 2022-23 the Patriots are scoring 9.5 more points per game at home (62.6) than away (53.1).
- George Mason is conceding fewer points at home (57.8 per game) than on the road (60.9).
- While the Patriots are posting 59.3 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that over their previous 10 games, producing 56.4 points per contest.
