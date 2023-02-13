Wizards vs. Warriors Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - February 13
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 6:55 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Golden State Warriors (28-28) hit the court against the Washington Wizards (26-29) as 4.5-point favorites on Monday, February 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-BA and NBCS-DC.
Wizards vs. Warriors Game Info & Odds
- Date: Monday, February 13, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA and NBCS-DC
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Chase Center
Wizards vs. Warriors Score Prediction
- Prediction: Warriors 117 - Wizards 114
Spread & Total Prediction for Wizards vs. Warriors
- Pick ATS: Wizards (+ 4.5)
- Pick OU:
Under (233.5)
- The Wizards have put together a 26-28-1 ATS record this season as opposed to the 25-30-1 mark from the Warriors.
- Washington covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point underdog or more 52.4% of the time. That's more often than Golden State covers as a favorite of 4.5 or more (39.3%).
- Washington and its opponents have exceeded the total 49.1% of the time this season (27 out of 55). That's less often than Golden State and its opponents have (33 out of 56).
- As a moneyline favorite this year, the Warriors are 22-15, a better record than the Wizards have put up (13-20) as moneyline underdogs.
Wizards Performance Insights
- Washington is 19th in the NBA in points scored (113.2 per game) and 14th in points allowed (113.3).
- This season the Wizards are ranked 12th in the league in assists at 25.3 per game.
- In 2022-23, the Wizards are 20th in the league in 3-point makes (11.3 per game) and 19th in 3-point percentage (35.4%).
- In 2022-23, Washington has taken 63.3% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 36.7% percent from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 73.1% of Washington's baskets have been 2-pointers, and 26.9% have been 3-pointers.
