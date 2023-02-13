The Golden State Warriors (28-28) hit the court against the Washington Wizards (26-29) as 4.5-point favorites on Monday, February 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-BA and NBCS-DC.

Wizards vs. Warriors Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, February 13, 2023

Time: 10:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA and NBCS-DC

Location: San Francisco, California

Venue: Chase Center

Wizards vs. Warriors Score Prediction

Prediction: Warriors 117 - Wizards 114

Spread & Total Prediction for Wizards vs. Warriors

Pick ATS: Wizards (+ 4.5)

Wizards (+ 4.5) Pick OU: Under (233.5)



The Wizards have put together a 26-28-1 ATS record this season as opposed to the 25-30-1 mark from the Warriors.

Washington covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point underdog or more 52.4% of the time. That's more often than Golden State covers as a favorite of 4.5 or more (39.3%).

Washington and its opponents have exceeded the total 49.1% of the time this season (27 out of 55). That's less often than Golden State and its opponents have (33 out of 56).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Warriors are 22-15, a better record than the Wizards have put up (13-20) as moneyline underdogs.

Wizards Performance Insights

Washington is 19th in the NBA in points scored (113.2 per game) and 14th in points allowed (113.3).

This season the Wizards are ranked 12th in the league in assists at 25.3 per game.

In 2022-23, the Wizards are 20th in the league in 3-point makes (11.3 per game) and 19th in 3-point percentage (35.4%).

In 2022-23, Washington has taken 63.3% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 36.7% percent from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 73.1% of Washington's baskets have been 2-pointers, and 26.9% have been 3-pointers.

