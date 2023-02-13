Norfolk State vs. Delaware State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - February 13
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 3:25 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Norfolk State Spartans (17-7, 6-2 MEAC) and the Delaware State Hornets (5-18, 3-5 MEAC) take the floor in a matchup with no set line at Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall on Monday, February 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET.
Norfolk State vs. Delaware State Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, February 13, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Norfolk, Virginia
- Venue: Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Norfolk State Betting Records & Stats
- Norfolk State's games have gone over the point total in nine out of 18 opportunities (50%).
- So far this season, the Spartans have compiled a 7-6-0 record against the spread.
- Delaware State sports an 11-7-0 ATS record this season compared to the 7-6-0 mark from Norfolk State.
Norfolk State vs. Delaware State Over/Under Stats
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Norfolk State
|76.3
|141
|69.3
|143.9
|139.9
|Delaware State
|64.7
|141
|74.6
|143.9
|138.1
Additional Norfolk State Insights & Trends
- The Spartans are 4-4-0 ATS in conference games this season.
- The Spartans record only 1.7 more points per game (76.3) than the Hornets allow (74.6).
- Norfolk State has a 3-3 record against the spread and a 13-1 record overall when putting up more than 74.6 points.
Norfolk State vs. Delaware State Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Norfolk State
|7-6-0
|9-4-0
|Delaware State
|11-7-0
|9-9-0
Norfolk State vs. Delaware State Home/Away Splits
|Norfolk State
|Delaware State
|8-1
|Home Record
|3-5
|5-6
|Away Record
|2-12
|2-2-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-1-0
|5-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-6-0
|83.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|69.1
|68.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|62.1
|3-1-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|2-3-0
|6-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-6-0
