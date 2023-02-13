Norfolk State vs. Delaware State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 13
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 12:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Monday's game between the Norfolk State Spartanettes (18-5) and the Delaware State Lady Hornets (4-15) at Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 75-45 and heavily favors Norfolk State to come out on top. Game time is at 5:30 PM ET on February 13.
The Spartanettes came out on top in their most recent game 53-51 against Maryland-Eastern Shore on Saturday.
Norfolk State vs. Delaware State Game Info
- When: Monday, February 13, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall in Norfolk, Virginia
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Norfolk State vs. Delaware State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Norfolk State 75, Delaware State 45
Norfolk State Schedule Analysis
- When the Spartanettes took down the Marshall Thundering Herd, who are ranked No. 165 in our computer rankings, on November 23 by a score of 48-43, it was their best win of the year thus far.
- The Spartanettes have five wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 38th-most in the country.
- Norfolk State has 12 wins against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 11th-most in Division 1.
Norfolk State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 77-47 on the road over Charleston (SC) (No. 174) on November 13
- 70-55 over UT Martin (No. 197) on November 22
- 54-42 at home over Campbell (No. 203) on November 28
- 64-37 at home over Howard (No. 210) on January 14
- 70-65 on the road over Appalachian State (No. 211) on November 17
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Norfolk State Performance Insights
- The Spartanettes have a +232 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.1 points per game. They're putting up 61.0 points per game to rank 259th in college basketball and are giving up 50.9 per outing to rank third in college basketball.
- Norfolk State's offense has been less productive in MEAC action this year, posting 53.4 points per contest, compared to its season average of 61.0 PPG.
- The Spartanettes are averaging 71.0 points per game at home. Away from home, they are averaging 51.2 points per contest.
- In home games, Norfolk State is surrendering 7.8 fewer points per game (47.3) than in road games (55.1).
- In their last 10 games, the Spartanettes have been scoring 55.5 points per contest, an average that's a little lower than the 61.0 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.