William & Mary vs. N.C. A&T Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 12
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 8:47 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Sunday's game at Corbett Sports Center has the North Carolina A&T Aggies (15-8) matching up with the William & Mary Tribe (13-10) at 2:00 PM ET (on February 12). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 69-59 win as our model heavily favors N.C. A&T.
The Tribe came out on top in their most recent game 84-74 against Elon on Friday.
William & Mary vs. N.C. A&T Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Corbett Sports Center in Greensboro, North Carolina
William & Mary vs. N.C. A&T Score Prediction
- Prediction: N.C. A&T 69, William & Mary 59
William & Mary Schedule Analysis
- The Tribe's best victory of the season came against the Drexel Dragons, a top 100 team (No. 83), according to our computer rankings. The Tribe picked up the 74-58 home win on January 15.
William & Mary 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-61 on the road over VCU (No. 95) on November 11
- 67-57 on the road over Longwood (No. 166) on December 18
- 84-74 on the road over Elon (No. 170) on February 10
- 80-74 on the road over Charleston (SC) (No. 174) on January 22
- 81-67 at home over Charleston (SC) (No. 174) on January 8
William & Mary Performance Insights
- The Tribe put up 66.5 points per game (158th in college basketball) while giving up 68.7 per contest (289th in college basketball). They have a -51 scoring differential and have been outscored by 2.2 points per game.
- In 2022-23, William & Mary has averaged 69.4 points per game in CAA play, and 66.5 overall.
- The Tribe are putting up more points at home (69.9 per game) than on the road (62.8).
- In 2022-23 William & Mary is allowing 2.0 fewer points per game at home (67.8) than away (69.8).
- The Tribe are averaging 71.5 points per game in their previous 10 games, which is 5.0 more than their average for the season (66.5).
