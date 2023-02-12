The Virginia Tech Hokies (19-4) aim to continue a five-game home winning run when hosting the Florida State Seminoles (20-6) on Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Virginia Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia

Virginia Tech vs. Florida State Scoring Comparison

The Seminoles score an average of 83 points per game, 25 more points than the 58 the Hokies give up.

Florida State has a 16-1 record when giving up fewer than 74 points.

Florida State has put together a 20-5 record in games it scores more than 58 points.

The 74 points per game the Hokies score are 7.5 more points than the Seminoles give up (66.5).

Virginia Tech has an 18-0 record when putting up more than 66.5 points.

Virginia Tech's record is 19-4 when it gives up fewer than 83 points.

The Hokies are making 45% of their shots from the field, 7.1% higher than the Seminoles concede to opponents (37.9%).

The Seminoles shoot 40.9% from the field, 2% higher than the Hokies allow.

Virginia Tech Schedule