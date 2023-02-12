Sunday's game between the Virginia Tech Hokies (19-4) and the Florida State Seminoles (20-6) at Cassell Coliseum is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 70-58 and heavily favors Virginia Tech to take home the win. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 12.

Last time out, the Hokies won on Monday 73-61 over NC State.

Virginia Tech vs. Florida State Game Info

When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia

How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Virginia Tech vs. Florida State Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia Tech 70, Florida State 58

Virginia Tech Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Hokies took down the No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels, 68-65, on January 1.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Hokies are 7-3 (.700%) -- tied for the sixth-most victories.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams, the Hokies are 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 31st-most victories.

Virginia Tech 2022-23 Best Wins

73-61 on the road over NC State (No. 22/AP Poll)) on February 6

81-79 at home over Louisville (No. 5) on January 12

59-56 on the road over Tennessee (No. 14) on December 4

85-54 at home over Nebraska (No. 29) on December 1

82-74 over Kentucky (No. 34) on November 21

Virginia Tech Performance Insights