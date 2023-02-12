Richmond vs. Davidson Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 12
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Sunday's contest at Robins Center has the Richmond Spiders (14-8) going head to head against the Davidson Wildcats (12-11) at 1:00 PM ET (on February 12). Our computer prediction projects a close 67-65 win for Richmond, so it should be a tight matchup.
The Spiders came out on top in their most recent game 67-51 against La Salle on Wednesday.
Richmond vs. Davidson Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia
Richmond vs. Davidson Score Prediction
- Prediction: Richmond 67, Davidson 65
Richmond Schedule Analysis
- The Spiders notched their best win of the season on November 7 by registering a 69-48 victory over the Liberty Lady Flames, the No. 81-ranked team in our computer rankings.
- The Spiders have six wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 15th-most in the nation.
Richmond 2022-23 Best Wins
- 75-73 over Ball State (No. 113) on December 20
- 68-49 on the road over Loyola Chicago (No. 137) on January 4
- 94-90 at home over Saint Joseph's (PA) (No. 151) on January 29
- 67-51 at home over La Salle (No. 157) on February 8
- 119-55 at home over Longwood (No. 166) on December 11
Richmond Performance Insights
- The Spiders are outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game with a +142 scoring differential overall. They put up 68.2 points per game (126th in college basketball) and allow 61.7 per outing (110th in college basketball).
- Richmond's offense has been less effective in A-10 games this season, scoring 65.9 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 68.2 PPG.
- Offensively the Spiders have played better in home games this year, putting up 74.6 points per game, compared to 61.7 per game when playing on the road.
- Defensively Richmond has been worse at home this season, surrendering 64.7 points per game, compared to 60.4 on the road.
- In their last 10 games, the Spiders have been putting up 64.8 points per contest, an average that's a little lower than the 68.2 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
