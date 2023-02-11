Saturday's contest between the Virginia Cavaliers (18-4, 10-3 ACC) and Duke Blue Devils (17-7, 8-5 ACC) going head-to-head at John Paul Jones Arena has a projected final score of 69-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Virginia, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 4:00 PM ET on February 11.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Virginia vs. Duke Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, February 11, 2023

Saturday, February 11, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Charlottesville, Virginia

Charlottesville, Virginia Venue: John Paul Jones Arena

Virginia vs. Duke Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia 69, Duke 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Virginia vs. Duke

Computer Predicted Spread: Virginia (-5.5)

Virginia (-5.5) Computer Predicted Total: 133.2

Virginia has gone 8-11-0 against the spread, while Duke's ATS record this season is 9-14-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Cavaliers are 10-9-0 and the Blue Devils are 8-15-0. Virginia has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall in the past 10 contests. Duke has gone 2-8 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 games.

Virginia Performance Insights

The Cavaliers average 70 points per game (220th in college basketball) while giving up 60.4 per outing (10th in college basketball). They have a +212 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 9.6 points per game.

Virginia ranks 291st in college basketball at 29.7 rebounds per game. That's 1.7 more than the 28 its opponents average.

Virginia hits 7.6 three-pointers per game (158th in college basketball) at a 38% rate (24th in college basketball), compared to the 7 its opponents make while shooting 34% from beyond the arc.

The Cavaliers average 100.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (26th in college basketball), and allow 86.8 points per 100 possessions (81st in college basketball).

Virginia wins the turnover battle by 3.1 per game, committing 8.6 (fourth in college basketball) while its opponents average 11.7.

