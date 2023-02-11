Saturday's contest at Dedmon Center has the Radford Highlanders (10-14) squaring off against the Charleston Southern Lady Buccaneers (4-20) at 2:00 PM ET (on February 11). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 67-56 victory as our model heavily favors Radford.

The Highlanders lost their most recent matchup 70-49 against Gardner-Webb on Wednesday.

Radford vs. Charleston Southern Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Dedmon Center in Radford, Virginia

Radford vs. Charleston Southern Score Prediction

Prediction: Radford 67, Charleston Southern 56

Radford Schedule Analysis

As far as their signature win this season, the Highlanders defeated the Campbell Lady Camels at home on January 18 by a score of 54-53.

The Highlanders have tied for the 28th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the country (six).

Radford 2022-23 Best Wins

59-39 at home over South Carolina Upstate (No. 222) on January 28

71-50 at home over Presbyterian (No. 312) on February 1

69-42 at home over UNC Asheville (No. 332) on December 29

67-60 at home over UNC Wilmington (No. 336) on November 27

74-45 at home over Winthrop (No. 352) on January 11

Radford Performance Insights