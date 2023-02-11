Radford vs. Charleston Southern Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Saturday's contest at Dedmon Center has the Radford Highlanders (10-14) squaring off against the Charleston Southern Lady Buccaneers (4-20) at 2:00 PM ET (on February 11). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 67-56 victory as our model heavily favors Radford.
The Highlanders lost their most recent matchup 70-49 against Gardner-Webb on Wednesday.
Radford vs. Charleston Southern Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Dedmon Center in Radford, Virginia
Radford vs. Charleston Southern Score Prediction
- Prediction: Radford 67, Charleston Southern 56
Radford Schedule Analysis
- As far as their signature win this season, the Highlanders defeated the Campbell Lady Camels at home on January 18 by a score of 54-53.
- The Highlanders have tied for the 28th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the country (six).
Radford 2022-23 Best Wins
- 59-39 at home over South Carolina Upstate (No. 222) on January 28
- 71-50 at home over Presbyterian (No. 312) on February 1
- 69-42 at home over UNC Asheville (No. 332) on December 29
- 67-60 at home over UNC Wilmington (No. 336) on November 27
- 74-45 at home over Winthrop (No. 352) on January 11
Radford Performance Insights
- The Highlanders score 62.3 points per game (235th in college basketball) and allow 61.8 (114th in college basketball) for a +12 scoring differential overall.
- Radford is tallying 60.8 points per game this season in conference contests, which is 1.5 fewer points per game than its season average (62.3).
- The Highlanders are scoring 67.2 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they are averaging 58.2 points per contest.
- Defensively, Radford has been better in home games this year, ceding 55.2 points per game, compared to 67.4 in away games.
- The Highlanders have been racking up 60.7 points per contest in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's a little lower than the 62.3 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
