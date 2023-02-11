Saturday's game between the Liberty Lady Flames (16-7) and North Alabama Lions (9-12) going head to head at Flowers Hall has a projected final score of 70-57 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Liberty, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 6:00 PM ET on February 11.

In their most recent matchup on Thursday, the Lady Flames claimed a 74-43 win against Central Arkansas.

Liberty vs. North Alabama Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Flowers Hall in Florence, Alabama

Liberty vs. North Alabama Score Prediction

Prediction: Liberty 70, North Alabama 57

Liberty Schedule Analysis

On January 21, the Lady Flames captured their best win of the season, an 88-78 victory over the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles, who are a top 50 team (No. 35), according to our computer rankings.

Liberty 2022-23 Best Wins

66-54 on the road over Washington (No. 106) on December 18

77-50 at home over Stetson (No. 140) on January 19

72-62 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 159) on February 2

71-66 on the road over Austin Peay (No. 167) on January 26

81-66 at home over Jacksonville (No. 240) on January 8

Liberty Performance Insights