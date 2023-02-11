JMU vs. Arkansas State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 8:48 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Saturday's contest at Atlantic Union Bank Center has the James Madison Dukes (19-6) matching up with the Arkansas State Red Wolves (8-16) at 4:00 PM ET on February 11. Our computer prediction projects a 74-66 win for JMU, who are favored by our model.
In their most recent game on Thursday, the Dukes earned a 65-59 win over Louisiana.
JMU vs. Arkansas State Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia
JMU vs. Arkansas State Score Prediction
- Prediction: JMU 74, Arkansas State 66
JMU Schedule Analysis
- The Dukes picked up their signature win of the season on November 23, when they secured a 67-63 victory over the Liberty Lady Flames, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 81) in our computer rankings.
- The Dukes have eight wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the third-most in Division 1.
JMU 2022-23 Best Wins
- 68-54 at home over Old Dominion (No. 90) on December 31
- 80-79 at home over Troy (No. 92) on January 21
- 62-60 on the road over VCU (No. 95) on December 1
- 65-59 at home over Louisiana (No. 128) on February 9
- 78-66 on the road over Saint Joseph's (PA) (No. 151) on December 21
JMU Performance Insights
- The Dukes' +232 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 9.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 70.0 points per game (94th in college basketball) while giving up 60.7 per contest (80th in college basketball).
- In conference matchups, JMU tallies fewer points per contest (68.3) than its overall average (70.0).
- At home, the Dukes are scoring 0.6 more points per game (69.9) than they are away from home (69.3).
- JMU is allowing 62.0 points per game in home games. Away from home, it is allowing 60.8.
- The Dukes have been scoring 66.9 points per contest in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's slightly lower than the 70.0 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
