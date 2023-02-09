Old Dominion vs. Georgia Southern Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 9
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest between the Old Dominion Lady Monarchs (16-9) and the Georgia Southern Lady Eagles (15-6) at Ted Constant Convocation Center should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 72-61 and heavily favors Old Dominion to take home the win. Game time is at 6:30 PM ET on February 9.
In their last time out, the Lady Monarchs won on Saturday 87-75 against Arkansas State.
Old Dominion vs. Georgia Southern Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Ted Constant Convocation Center in Norfolk, Virginia
Old Dominion vs. Georgia Southern Score Prediction
- Prediction: Old Dominion 72, Georgia Southern 61
Old Dominion Schedule Analysis
- On December 8 against the VCU Rams, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 95) in our computer rankings, the Lady Monarchs captured their best win of the season, a 61-44 victory at home.
- The Lady Monarchs have tied for the 15th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation (six).
- When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Old Dominion is 9-2 (.818%) -- tied for the 35th-most victories.
Old Dominion 2022-23 Best Wins
- 77-65 at home over Temple (No. 105) on November 30
- 63-56 at home over Marshall (No. 165) on January 14
- 65-55 on the road over Southern Miss (No. 181) on February 2
- 84-82 on the road over Georgia Southern (No. 191) on January 12
- 65-44 at home over Norfolk State (No. 209) on December 11
Old Dominion Performance Insights
- The Lady Monarchs average 65.2 points per game (181st in college basketball) while giving up 61.3 per contest (97th in college basketball). They have a +97 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 3.9 points per game.
- On offense, Old Dominion is averaging 66.8 points per game this season in conference tilts. To compare, its overall average (65.2 points per game) is 1.6 PPG lower.
- The Lady Monarchs are scoring 67.8 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they are averaging 65.0 points per contest.
- Old Dominion is surrendering 53.4 points per game this year in home games, which is 12.4 fewer points than it is allowing away from home (65.8).
- The Lady Monarchs have seen an increase in scoring recently, putting up 69.3 points per game in their last 10 outings, 4.1 points more than the 65.2 they've scored this season.
