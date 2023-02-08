Wednesday's 7:00 PM ET game between the Virginia Tech Hokies (14-9, 4-8 ACC) and the Boston College Eagles (11-13, 5-8 ACC) at Cassell Coliseum features the Hokies' Justyn Mutts as a player to watch.

How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Boston College

Game Day: Wednesday, February 8

Wednesday, February 8 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Cassell Coliseum

Cassell Coliseum Location: Blacksburg, Virginia

Blacksburg, Virginia TV: ACCN | Watch live on FuboTV

Virginia Tech's Last Game

On Saturday, in its last game, Virginia Tech topped the Virginia 74-68. With 22 points, Sean Pedulla was its leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Sean Pedulla 22 5 2 1 0 2 Justyn Mutts 17 4 8 2 0 0 Grant Basile 14 4 4 0 3 2

Virginia Tech Players to Watch

Mutts leads his team in both rebounds (7.2) and assists (4.5) per contest, and also posts 12.9 points. Defensively, he posts 1.7 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Pedulla paces the Hokies with 16.0 points per contest and 4.0 assists, while also posting 3.6 rebounds.

Grant Basile is putting up 14.9 points, 1.9 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game.

Hunter Cattoor is averaging 10.9 points, 2.2 assists and 4.1 rebounds per contest.

Darius Maddox posts 8.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)