Saturday's contest at Cassell Coliseum has the Virginia Cavaliers (17-3, 9-2 ACC) squaring off against the Virginia Tech Hokies (13-9, 3-8 ACC) at 12:00 PM ET (on February 4). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 70-66 win for the Cavaliers, so it should be a tight matchup.

Based on our computer prediction, Virginia should cover the spread, which is listed at 1.5. The two teams are projected to exceed the 130.5 total.

Virginia vs. Virginia Tech Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, February 4, 2023

Saturday, February 4, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Where: Blacksburg, Virginia

Blacksburg, Virginia Venue: Cassell Coliseum

Cassell Coliseum Line: Virginia Tech -1.5

Virginia Tech -1.5 Point Total: 130.5

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Virginia vs. Virginia Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia 69, Virginia Tech 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Virginia vs. Virginia Tech

Pick ATS: Virginia (+1.5)



Virginia (+1.5) Pick OU: Over (130.5)



Virginia Tech has a 9-11-0 record against the spread this season compared to Virginia, who is 7-10-0 ATS. The Hokies have hit the over in 11 games, while Cavaliers games have gone over nine times. The two teams score 144.4 points per game, 13.9 more points than this matchup's total. Virginia Tech has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 3-7 overall in the past 10 games. Virginia has gone 5-5 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its last 10 games.

Put your picks to the test and bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Virginia Performance Insights

The Cavaliers have won seven games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 10 times.

Virginia is 289th in the country at 29.8 rebounds per game. That's 2.1 more than the 27.7 its opponents average.

Virginia knocks down 8 three-pointers per game (113th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7 on average.

Virginia has won the turnover battle by three per game, committing 8.9 (fourth in college basketball) while forcing 11.9 (218th in college basketball).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.