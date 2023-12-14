Irrigation Technology Company, Lumo, Announces Trial with Treasury Wine Estates in Bid to Enhance Water Management and Environmental Stewardship

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumo, a Smart Agtech company that supports growers and tackles water challenges head-on, is proud to announce a trial of its state-of-the-art irrigation technology with Treasury Americas, a division of the global premium and luxury wine company, Treasury Wine Estates (TWE), in Napa.

Lumo is a smart irrigation solution that helps growers save water, improve crop quality and reduce costs. (PRNewswire)

Lumo aims to help growers revolutionize the way they manage water in their vineyards, empowering them to automate and closely monitor irrigation activities. Currently, 24 of Lumo's smart irrigation valves are being utilized by TWE, allowing the company to efficiently manage irrigation on 90 acres of Napa vineyard land and setting an industry example for sustainable viticulture practices. The trial with TWE should provide concrete evidence of how Lumo's advanced water technology can help to improve operational efficiencies while aiding in substantial water conservation.

"Efficient irrigation is paramount in bridging the gap between water usage and the quality of fruit," said Devon Wright, Lumo CEO and Founder. "We are excited that Lumo's technology is playing an instrumental role in achieving TWE's ambitious sustainability goals."

"This pilot project is an integral part of Treasury Wine Estate's broader commitment to sustainability, with goals set to achieve 100% renewable electricity usage by the end of 2024 and attain net-zero emissions for Scopes 1 and 2 by 2030. The collaboration with Lumo signifies a crucial step in our journey towards preserving vital resources for our industry and community," remarked Will Drayton, Director of Sustainability and Science at Treasury Americas.

As part of Lumo's dedication to promoting sustainable practices in the viticulture industry, Lumo is pleased to announce the opening of its 2024 pre-order program for growers in Napa and Sonoma. This program reserves new inventory for those who join and offers a 25% discount for a full vineyard deployment of Lumo, in addition to priority installation dates. Given the high demand for Lumo's technology in 2023, this program presents growers with an opportunity to secure their irrigation system upgrade.

For more information on Lumo's 2024 pre-order program, visit lumo.ag/2024-preorder-access

Media Inquiries

Bennett Fitzgibbon

VP of Marketing, Lumo

media@lumo.ag

About Lumo

Lumo is a Smart AgTech company that supports growers and tackles water challenges head on using the most advanced water technology available today. The Lumo One smart valve allows growers to precisely control and measure how much water is applied to their crops at all times, reducing labor costs, excess water usage and eliminating the irrigation guesswork. We're proud of what we've built at Lumo and the prestigious growers who have become our friends and customers. Our team takes great pride in working to help growers conserve their most precious resources - time, money and water. Learn more by visiting lumo.ag.

About Treasury Wine Estates

Treasury Wine Estates (TWE) is one of the world's leading wine companies, and is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange. TWE's global, multi-regional sourcing model includes world class vineyard and production assets in internationally acclaimed winemaking regions including Barossa Valley and Coonawarra in Australia, Napa Valley in the United States, Marlborough in New Zealand, Bordeaux in France, and Tuscany in Italy. The company has a strong focus on sustainability and building a brighter future for everyone who touches the business. TWE's global portfolio is available in more than 70 countries and includes luxury and premium brands such as Penfolds, 19 Crimes, Pepperjack, Squealing Pig, Wynns, Matua, Beaulieu Vineyard, and Frank Family Vineyards. With its U.S. headquarters in Napa, California, Treasury Americas, is one of the largest Napa Valley growers, producing luxury grapes in 10 Napa American Viticultural Areas (AVAs) and supplying the strongest luxury portfolio of iconic American brands that have been awarded more than 2,000 scores of 90+ from respected wine critics globally. Recognized as the California Green Medal Leader, #1 Healthiest Employer in the San Francisco Bay Area and a top Healthiest Employer nationally, Treasury Americas' commitment to supporting a prosperous future for winegrowing is clear. For more information, please visit www.tweglobal.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lumo