RTX to track UK space assets with Low Earth Orbit observation system

LONDON, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon NORSS -- RTX's (NYSE: RTX) UK-based space domain awareness specialist – has been awarded a contract to provide the UK Space Agency with Space Surveillance and Tracking Services Data (SST) in low-Earth orbit (LEO) for Resident Space Objects (RSO).

Increased international deployment of Raytheon NORSS’ LOCI will provide the UK Space Agency with a wider, more comprehensive picture of objects in LEO. (PRNewswire)

Under this contract, Raytheon NORSS will use its ground-based Low-Earth Orbit Camera Installation sensors, known as LOCI, to routinely collect observation data on objects in LEO, including space debris, defence assets and commercial satellites. This data will help expand and improve the UK's sovereign space domain awareness capabilities and enhance the UK Space Agency's ability to keep assets in orbit safe from possible dangers, such as collision or fragmentation events.

Raytheon NORSS has recently increased the international deployment of LOCI in order to provide a wider, more comprehensive picture of objects in LEO. The LOCI sensor network will be operated out of multiple locations in the UK, U.S. and Australia.

"As the number of objects in LEO continues to increase, it's vital that our customers know what is happening with and around not only their assets, but also in the space environment," said Sean Goldsbrough, head of Raytheon NORSS. "Our recent international expansion of LOCI will provide the UK Space Agency and MOD with the high-quality, timely and assured SST data they need."

This announcement comes following news that Raytheon NORSS has been selected, alongside intandem, to produce a 10-year strategy for the UK Space Agency's National Space Operations Centre (NSpOC). A key objective of the centre, which is set to open in April 2024, is to enable the UK to deliver on its space domain awareness responsibilities.

